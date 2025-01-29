Working closely with Okanagan Indian Band and the community, the City of Kelowna is completing preliminary design to better understand the improvements needed on Commonwealth Road with the planned connection to Jim Bailey Road.

Residents are invited to learn more about the project and provide feedback on preliminary designs via online survey before February 23 or at a public information session.

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Time: 4 – 7 p.m.

Location: Lake Country Fire Hall (11063 Okanagan Centre Rd. E)

“The connection between Commonwealth Road and Jim Bailey Road is a key component of the Northern Boundary Collaboration Memorandum of Understanding between Okanagan Indian Band, District of Lake Country and the City of Kelowna,” said Chad Williams, Senior Transportation Engineer. “This connection will create a second access for the area and provide an alternative route; helping reduce current congestion on Beaver Lake Road and improve emergency access to the area.”

The preliminary design for Commonwealth Road including the Jim Bailey Road intersection have been developed based on input from community, current and future traffic volumes, and future development needs. Proposed improvements fit within the existing road right of way width while enabling development opportunities in the area accommodating truck traffic and improving neighbourhood livability with a separated multi-use path, sidewalk, street trees, streetlights and left turn lanes to access properties.

The study explores what Commonwealth Road could look and feel like, including important safety considerations, active transportation and transit opportunities, noise evaluation and mitigation strategies, lighting, landscaping and more.