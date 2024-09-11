As demand for electricity continues to grow, the City’s Electric Utility seeks to learn more about its customers’ awareness of residential electrical services, overall satisfaction and steps Penticton residents are taking to help conserve energy at home.

The City of Penticton is inviting residents to fill out a short questionnaire to share their feedback on these topics at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/power before Sept. 30, 2024.

“With electrification underway in B.C., electric utilities will continue to face challenges with providing power that meets the growing demand,” says Draydan Power, manager of energy and environment. “As we saw in Alberta last year, extreme temperatures can cause havoc on electrical grids and we must ensure we have sufficient infrastructure in place. Another way to plan ahead is to provide customers with the information and tools required to cut back on energy usage – and save on their bills.”

The City has partnered with TELUS on an upcoming pilot project designed to address peak electricity usage throughout the community. Penticton residents will be invited to register for the free program to learn more about electricity usage in their homes – and ways to save energy. Further details about how to sign up for this initiative will be issued in the coming weeks. To sign up for more information, visit penticton.ca/power.

The City of Penticton adopted its Climate Action Plan in 2021, aiming to reduce community emissions by 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030. Electrification will play a key role in achieving these targets, and the City plans to collaborate with residents and businesses to minimize the necessary upgrades to the electric system. To learn more about the City’s climate initiatives, visit penticton.ca/climate-action.