From sports fields to bike facilities, Rutland Recreation Park is set for new enhancements both in and around the park.

The City of Kelowna wants to hear from residents to help finalize park plans, including the addition of a new artificial turf field and two transportation improvement projects.

“Working with residents in their local areas is crucial for designing and creating active spaces that meet the needs of the community,” said Keith Pinkoski, Planner Specialist with the City of Kelowna. “The proposed improvements will enhance the park’s use; this is the opportunity to share input on these plans to make sure Rutland Recreation Park remains a vibrant and inviting space for everyone.”

An open house will be held in the park from 10 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024. The public can come in person to share their ideas or head online at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/rutlandrecpark anytime to weigh in on the three topics open for discussion – sports fields, Hartman Road bike facility improvements and Rutland’s new neighbourhood bikeway. Survey participants can enter in a draw for one of two $50 local gift cards.

As part of plans to build a stronger Kelowna, the field enhancements in Rutland are a key part of the vision in providing safe, accessible, and enjoyable active spaces throughout our growing city while also addressing immediate capacity needs.

“With planned, or existing artificial turf fields in Rutland, Mission, Glenmore and Central Kelowna, this component of the Building a Stronger Kelowna initiative addresses the need for all season amenities across all areas of the city.” said Robert Parlane, Parks and Buildings Planning Manager, City of Kelowna. “The set up planned for Rutland with artificial turf and lighting helps to maximize capacity on these fields with nearly three times more playing time annually over traditional grass fields.”

The Rutland Neighbourhood Bikeway will provide residents with a direct biking connection to Rutland Recreation Park, Rutland Secondary School and the Okanagan Rail Trail (via the new extension of the Houghton Active Transportation Corridor). The project will be the first neighbourhood bikeway in the City of Kelowna. Neighbourhood bikeways are streets with low traffic volumes and speeds, which create conditions that are comfortable for people biking to share the road with motor vehicles. They are used successfully in many cities across the world.

Additionally, new bicycle facilities are proposed on Hartman Road that will support and improve bicycle connections between Rutland Recreation Park, the future Rutland Neighbourhood Bikeway, and Rutland Road.

Engagement is open now for all three projects occurring in and around the park until July 7, 2024 at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/rutlandrecpark.