The City of Vernon will be hosting a community celebration marking the completion of the Lakeview Wading “Peanut” Pool on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The completion of the pool is a significant milestone for our community, and we are excited to invite you to join us for a day of fun and festivities. The day of celebration will feature an early morning ribbon-cutting ceremony, family-friendly activities, games, music, refreshments, and opportunities to enjoy the newly completed pool and spray park.

We anticipate a higher volume of visitors to the park and parking will be limited. We encourage residents to consider alternative transportation options, such as walking, cycling or transit to help ease congestion.

As pool space is also limited, we kindly ask users to be mindful of their time in the pool to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the facility.

Heat Safety

With hot temperatures in the forecast, residents and visitors are reminded to take steps to stay safe in the heat:

· wear a hat,

· drink water regularly even before you feel thirsty, and

· regularly reapply sunscreen.

Our goal is to ensure that this event is enjoyable and safe for all attendees and residents. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we celebrate this exciting development in our community.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to celebrating with you on July 11!