Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting a special day of free veterinary care and pet bathing for the pets of people experiencing homelessness in our community.

The event, which will run from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, is designed to provide essential veterinary care and bathing services to pets who offer unconditional companionship and comfort to individuals navigating the challenges of homelessness. Pets are often a lifeline for people experiencing hardship, and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is dedicated to ensuring that these beloved animals receive the care they need.

Veterinarians and groomers from City Centre Veterinary Clinic are volunteering their time and expertise to provide free check-ups, bathing services, pet food and products, and essential care packages for all pets who attend. No appointment is necessary, and the services are open to all pets of those currently without stable housing.

Event Details:

What : Animal Health and Bathing Day for Pets of People Experiencing Homelessness

: Animal Health and Bathing Day for Pets of People Experiencing Homelessness When : Saturday, September 13th, 2024, from 1:00 PM – 3:00PM

: Saturday, September 13th, 2024, from 1:00 PM – 3:00PM Where : 858 Ellis Street (In front of the Bay Avenue Shelter, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

: 858 Ellis Street (In front of the Bay Avenue Shelter, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission Who: Open to the pets of individuals who are homeless or facing housing instability in our community

"This event is about supporting the pets that bring so much love and joy to people in difficult circumstances," said Carmen Rempel, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. "We recognize that pets are family, and we are committed to ensuring they are healthy and well-cared for. This is one way we can help alleviate the burden on their owners and offer a sense of hope and dignity."

This initiative is made possible thanks to the generous support of the team at City Centre Veterinary Clinic. It is part of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission's broader commitment to improving the well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness and addressing their holistic needs, including the care of their pets.