Attention, Rutland – the opportunity to share input for a new activity centre is open now until Sunday, Sept. 29. With Council’s approval of the 10-year capital plan , the new activity centre in Rutland will be located beside Lions Park and delivered as one of several significant investments to build a stronger Kelowna .

"Knowing what's important on a neighbourhood level is crucial for planning and creating spaces that reflect the aspirations of those who live there,” said Robert Parlane, Parks & Building Planning Manager for Kelowna. "Engaging with residents and considering their needs helps us build facilities that bring people together, strengthen communities, and improve quality of life."

Residents can visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca/activerutland to complete a survey and share how they picture themselves using the space available within a neighbourhood-based activity centre. The public is also invited to learn more about the project, share input, and connect with the project team during this year’s Scarecrow Festival at Lions Park.

Location: 175 Gray Road

Date: Saturday, September 21

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The new centre will add to the existing active amenities in Rutland which currently includes the Rutland Activity Centre and the Rutland Family Y, and be designed to support vital community needs including social gatherings, events, celebrations, and potential childcare spaces – along with sport, leisure, and fitness programs. Public input is among many considerations that will inform final functional plans for Kelowna’s new community activity centres. Other factors include current and future facility demand, organized user group input and internal workshops, trends and best practices, regional supply, and related engagement data.

Learn more about the City’s goal to build a stronger Kelowna through the delivery of community, sport and wellness facilities at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/activefacilities.