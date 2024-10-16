A new active transportation corridor (ATC) is coming to downtown Kelowna and the proposed concept design is ready for review online and in-person. The Bertram ATC will connect the Sutherland and Cawston ATCs along Bertram Street with a protected bike path designed to ensure the safety and convenience of pedestrians and cyclists.

Residents are invited to review the design and share their priorities by joining the conversation online until Nov. 6th. Additionally, an in-person information session will be held at City Hall on Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. for those who wish to meet with the project team to discuss the new route.

“This new all ages and abilities connection will fill a network gap through Kelowna’s downtown and will provide cyclists better access to destinations such as adjacent commercial areas, new growth like the Downtown UBCO Campus, and the waterfront,” says Kamil Rogowski, Transportation Engineer.

Proposed improvements with the Bertram ATC include a multiuse path along Richter Street and through Rowcliffe Park to connect to the new Bertram Multiuse Overpass, a two-way bike lane on Bertram Street, upgrades at intersections, as well as landscaping and new trees.

Visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca/bertramcorridor to learn more about the proposed design along the route and view the renderings. The short survey and conversation opportunity will be available until November 6th, join in today!