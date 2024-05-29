The park, once the site of the iconic Civic Memorial Arena, has been transformed into a vibrant community space that recognizes and acknowledges the City’s past while providing opportunities for connection, health, and well-being into its future.

Through careful planning and thoughtful design, the centrally-located park offers a diverse range of amenities, including a playground, walking trail, picnic area, gathering spaces and public washrooms.

Among the park's features is a shade pavilion, crafted from reclaimed wood from the original Civic Arena truss system. This pavilion not only preserves the arena's memory but also provides shade and comfort for park visitors. Its concrete work pays homage to the arena's ice surface, adding a nostalgic touch to the structure.

"Revitalizing this historic site honors our past and invests in our community's future," said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Surrounded by residential homes and businesses, the Civic Memorial Park represents a significant strategic achievement in Council’s ongoing efforts to create inclusive and accessible spaces for all residents."

The construction of Civic Memorial Park was in part funded by PacifiCan, the dedicated federal economic development agency for British Columbians.

“PacifiCan’s investment in the City of Vernon demonstrates how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces brings communities together and will ensure that cities like Vernon thrive well into the future,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

The completion of Civic Memorial Park represents a significant milestone and aligns with Vernon City Council's strategic priority of enhancing and protecting recreation, parks, and natural spaces.