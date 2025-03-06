TwinCon Enterprises Ltd. will construct a new water line, storm and sewer line and restore the road afterwards.



The work is expected to be completed in three months. Construction activity will take place between 7 am and 7 pm from Monday to Saturday.



Construction activity may generate noise and dust. Residents in the area should secure any loose objects that may fall during compaction activities. TwinCon will make efforts to minimize disruptions during construction. Motorists and pedestrians on Clements Crescent are asked to follow the directions of traffic control personnel and construction signage to help ensure a safe environment for the public and construction workers.



Questions about this construction project can be directed to TwinCon’s site representative at 250-488-7239.



