Some trails and parking at sntsk'il'ntən - Black Mountain Regional Park will have intermittent closures next week.

The sntsk'il'ntən trail will be closed intermittently between 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday, August 26th to Friday, August 30th, 2024.

The closures will be as follows:

Monday the Swainson Road parking lot and trailhead will be closed

Tuesday to Friday both the Swainson Road trailhead and Joe Riche Road trailhead will be closed

Closure will allow crews to resurface the sntsk'il'ntən trail. Visitors are asked to obey signage and worker direction during construction.