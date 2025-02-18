The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advises some customers supplied by Greater Vernon Water in the areas of Silver Star Foothills, East Hill, South BX, and North BX (see map) that they may see an increase of turbidity (cloudiness) in the water from February 18 to February 21.

Due to proactive testing of a major valve on Black Rock Road, the direction of water flow within parts of the system will be changed and may cause an increase of turbidity (cloudiness) in the water system. Customers also may notice a change to their water pressure during the work. Water service will be maintained to customers and precautions taken to ensure the water quality meets standards.

Some customers in the immediate area surrounding the works will be notified directly by the operations crews.

What should customers do?

When the water valves are switched, properties in the area may experience reduced water pressure, discolouration of the water, and/or air. Please run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred. The level of service and treatment provided by the RDNO has been maintained.

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices).

If you have any questions, contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.