Through the program, participants will earn critical industry-respected safety certificates including First Aid, Fall Protection, WHMIS, and Construction Safety Training Systems, which sets graduates up with training that will propel them to better job prospects. New this year, participants will receive a stipend for the program's duration to help mitigate financial barriers to participation. Employers within the trades sector also benefit by partnering with the program. They gain access to skilled, entry-level workers in a time when the labour force is struggling.

“We applaud the leadership of FortisBC for starting the REnEW program and are proud to partner with them to support vulnerable people to build their self-confidence and stabilize their lives,” said Mike Gawliuk, CEO of CMHA Kelowna. “The REnEW program is an outstanding example of a program that achieves a social, economic, and environmental benefit.”

The Residential Energy Efficiency Works (REnEW) Program, first started in 2010 by FortisBC, educates and trains people who are experiencing barriers to finding employment. The program gives individuals who are taking part a unique opportunity to prepare for a career within the emerging energy-efficient construction industry.

CMHA Kelowna is looking for individuals who are having trouble finding work for a job-skills training program in collaboration with FortisBC.

“Working together with CMHA Kelowna is a great opportunity for FortisBC to support participants with training sessions and practical experience they can take with them and apply in their future careers,” said Carol Suhan, manager of community programs at FortisBC. “It’s inspiring to see graduates of this program find success in their own unique ways and we look forward to welcoming the next group of participants into our program.”

Once in-class and safety training sessions are completed, participants will spend two weeks constructing a wheelchair access ramp and other accessibility features at Reach Out Counselling, a registered charity providing low-cost counselling and mental health support services. The project will also include retrofitting doors and windows and installing other energy efficiency measures for the facility.

A former participant of the program says they found the REnEW program very

beneficial. “It opened my eyes to a few aspects of the construction world that I was unaware of and for that I was pretty grateful because I’m able to use it today in the workforce.” Participants will be recruited through Foundry Kelowna’s Foundry Works program, which provides free supported employment and education resources for youth interested in working, going to school, or completing a training program.

The REnEW program training sessions are scheduled to begin September 3. Individuals who are interested in the program are encouraged to apply by August 27 by contacting Tamiko Keating at Tamiko.Keating@CMHAKelowna.org, or by calling (250) 801-5654.

The program requires that participants are 18 years and older and are experiencing multiple barriers to work. No experience is necessary, but candidates must be fit enough to and legally entitled to work in BC and interested in working within the energy retrofitting sector. Anyone who would like more information about the program can go to cmhakelowna.com/programs-supports/renew-program.