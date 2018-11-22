With frigid temperatures approaching this week, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna is stepping up efforts to provide vital cold-weather support for the unhoused community.

Through the dedicated work of their Community Roots team, who connects with people currently experiencing homelessness, CMHA Kelowna is providing life-saving essentials and targeted resources to help individuals who are facing extreme weather conditions.

“We know how dangerous these cold snaps can be for people experiencing homelessness,” says CMHA Kelowna CEO, Mike Gawliuk. “Our Community Roots team is committed to being out on the streets ensuring that folks who are unhoused are provided with warm clothing and have access to the supports they need to stay safe during these cold days and months.”

The Community Roots team is actively collaborating with local shelters, outreach programs, and community partners to ensure a coordinated response during this critical time.

CMHA Kelowna’s Community Roots team will be distributing:

Heavy-duty winter jackets

Toques, gloves, thermal socks and handwarmers

Insulated blankets and sleeping bags

Information about warming centres, busses, and shelters

The organization encourages community support by donating new or gently used heavy-duty winter clothing to CMHA Kelowna, or by making a financial contribution to the organization’s community outreach initiatives. Donations can be made online at www.cmhakelowna.org or dropped off at 504 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna, BC.

For individuals needing assistance, CMHA Kelowna’s resources are available year-round. We urge anyone in need to reach out for support or visit our website for mental health supports.