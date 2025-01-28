The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) is excited to announce the incoming members of its Advisory Committee for 2025. The 45-member committee, comprised of industry leaders, elected officials, local government staff and community organization representatives, provides valuable insights to the COEDC.

The committee convenes monthly to exchange information and works to foster sustainable economic growth in the region.

The committee is pleased to introduce Sharon Hughes-Geekie as the 2025 Chair of the Advisory Committee. Sharon brings extensive experience and leadership to the role. Joining her on the Executive Committee are Janice Larson as Past Chair, Paula Quinn as Vice Chair, Angela Nagy and Ryan Malcolm. In addition, the COEDC Advisory Committee welcomes the following new members:

Alexandra Carnio, Co-Founder & CEO, ProducKIDvity.

Alan Gatzke, Owner, Gatzke Orchards

Garrett Jones, Vice President, Delphi Canada

David Metvedt, CEO, Swift Aerial Surveys

Joanna Schlosser, Co-Founder & CEO, Niche Wine Company

Roger Wong, Owner, Intrigue Wines

"As the 2025 Chair for the COEDC Advisory Committee, I am thrilled to welcome our new members," says Sharon Hughes-Geekie. "Together, with the expertise of our committee members and the dedicated COEDC staff, we are poised to drive economic development in the Central Okanagan region. I look forward to a productive year ahead."

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, a service of the Regional District of Central Okanagan, plays a crucial role in driving economic growth. Its mission is to support regional businesses and attract new investment by providing resources, fostering valuable connections, and offering data-driven insights.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed members of our Advisory Committee," says Krista Mallory, Manager of the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission. "Each member's specialized knowledge creates a vital link to their respective sectors, significantly enhancing the committee's ability to collaborate effectively and think strategically.”

For more information and a complete listing of the Advisory Committee, please visit the COEDC website.