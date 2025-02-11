The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission (COEDC) is pleased to announce the release of the Q4 2024 Economic Indicators, as well as new resources to support businesses navigating trade uncertainty.

. Published quarterly, the economic indicators provide economic climate insights that support informed decision-making and strategic planning. The new tariff webpage offers up-to-date information and resources to help businesses navigate the latest developments in Canada-U.S. trade relations.

“Every quarter, the COEDC releases updated Economic Indicators to help businesses and the public understand what is happening in the regional economy. While these are useful for knowing what has happened, we know 2025 has brought new uncertainties as we look forward,” says Krista Mallory, Manager of the COEDC. “With Canada-U.S. trade relations top of mind for regional businesses, the COEDC is connecting directly with businesses to fully understand the potential impact and what tools or supports businesses need to remain resilient.”

The COEDC has launched the Tariff Resources webpage to support businesses in the region remain competitive and resilient in the face of evolving trade dynamics. The webpage will be regularly updated with new resources and information to ensure it remains current and relevant.

The Q4 2024 Economic Indicators Report includes cumulative statistics for twelve economic indicators for the year to keep the public and business community informed on the region’s economic climate. The twelve indicators are population growth, labour force, housing starts, building permit values, business counts, airport passengers, median new home price, average rent, and job postings, job posting by occupation, job posting by industry and job posting by location by industry. Despite a decline in overall employment over the past year, the Central Okanagan has had one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada at 4.7%.

“The Central Okanagan’s economy has proven to be resilient in the face of economic shocks over the past several years. This resilience speaks to the adaptability and strength of our local business community and regional partners,” says Mallory.

The Q4 2024 Economic Indicators are publicly available on investkelowna.com/resources. The COEDC helps entrepreneurs in the Central Okanagan achieve their potential by equipping them with the required resources. To learn more about what they do visit investkelowna.com. To stay informed and up to date on regional data, visit their data portal at data.investkelowna.com