Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations. The event serves as a platform where community members can engage with local officers in a casual, relaxed setting.

We’re trying to humanize the uniform, break down barriers, and build trust with our residents, states Inspector Blake MacLeod, Acting Officer in Charge for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. There’s so much value in setting aside time for those positive, one-on-one interactions and Coffee with a Cop lets us do that in an informal, relaxed setting. Come stop by, enjoy a drink on us, and have a good honest conversation.

The event isn’t just for those who want to talk to an officer, it’s an opportunity for those who want to be an officer. The RCMP is ramping up recruiting efforts so if you’ve thought about, or are interested in a career in policing, this is your chance. Not only can you talk to local officers about their experiences, but an RCMP recruiter will be on site to talk about and answer any questions you have about the hiring process.

When and Where

Wednesday, May 15th, 2024

Armstrong

8-9:30 a.m.

PV Blvd Coffee

2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd

Vernon

4-5:30 p.m.

Blenz Downtown (Nixon Wenger Bldg)

2706 30th Ave

Everyone is welcome to come, sit down, or drop by and say hi!