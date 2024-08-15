The District of Coldstream is excited to announce the update of its Official Community Plan (OCP), a strategic document that will guide the growth and development of our community over the next 25 years.

This comprehensive long-term planning document will shape the future of Coldstream by directing decisions on housing, transportation, economic development, parks and recreation, land use, infrastructure, arts, culture, and more.

Last updated in 2015, the OCP requires a refresh to reflect Coldstream’s evolving needs and priorities and to plan for sustainable growth and development. With the community’s help, the OCP will set a vision for the year 2050 and outline priorities and policies for the District to work toward, ensuring a vibrant and thriving community for years to come.

Community engagement is at the heart of this process. Input from residents is needed to help inform the OCP update and create a plan that reflects what’s important to our community now and in the future. Feedback gathered will be carefully reviewed and used to inform each stage of the OCP development.

“Every resident has an important role to play in this process – we’re planning for the future together,” says Mayor Ruth Hoyte. “I strongly encourage all residents to come out and provide their feedback to ensure the updated OCP reflects our unique character and meets the needs of our growing community.”

Community members are invited to attend one of the following engagement opportunities to make their voices heard:

Pop-Up Event – August 18, 2024

9:30 – 11:30 am – Lavington Centennial Park (6401 Lavington Way)

1:30 – 3:30 pm – Coldstream Rail Trail Station (by public washrooms south of the Alpine Centre)

Pop-Up Event – August 31, 2024

9:30 – 11:30 am – Creekside Park (8101 Kidston Rd)

1:30 – 3:30 pm – Kal Beach (by the crosswalk)

Family Fun Night Community Open House – September 5, 2024

4 – 7 pm –– Coldstream Community Hall

An online survey is also open until September 13th, available at coldstream2050.ca.

At any of the above engagement opportunities, community members will also be able to learn more and provide feedback on the District’s Active Transportation Network Plan (ATNP). The ATNP will act as a long-range strategy to guide the future development of walking, rolling and cycling facilities throughout Coldstream, and will help inform the development of the OCP.

For more information on how to get involved and to stay up to date on the OCP update process, visit coldstream2050.ca.