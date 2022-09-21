UBCM Community Resiliency Investment Program - 2025 FireSmart Community Funding and Supports

Council authorized Administration to apply for grant funds, up to $400,000, from the 2025 Community Resiliency Investment Program to fund eligible activities including the continued funding of the Community FireSmart program.

Infrastructure Services Update - February 2025

The Director of Infrastructure Services provided their monthly Infrastructure Services Update for February 2025. For more details on the status of the infrastructure projects in the District, please see the full report.

MEETING SCHEDULE CHANGE:

Council has CANCELLED the Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled on March 3, 2025. The next meetings of Council, Committee of the Whole and Long Range Planning Committee are as follows:

March 10, 2025 – Regular Council Meeting (Location: **LAVINGTON FIRE HALL**)

March 17, 2025 – Long Range Planning Committee Meeting

March 24, 2025 – Regular Council Meeting

April 7, 2025 – Committee of the Whole

All meetings begin at 6:00 pm in the Municipal Hall Chambers, with the exception of the March 10, 2025 Council meeting, which will be held at 6:00 pm in the Lavington Fire Hall located at 9739 School Road.