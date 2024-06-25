Council received the 2023 Annual Report. The report includes the audited financial statements, progress report, strategic priorities, and other financial information. The Report is available at the District office, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, and on the District website.

EV Chargers at Coldstream Station - BC Hydro Initiative

Council directed Administration to enter into a Licence of Occupation Agreement with BC Hydro for the installation of up to six (6) dual Level 2 & 3 EV chargers using up to thirteen (13) of the existing parking stalls at Coldstream Station. BC Hydro will conduct a feasibility study to determine the number of chargers and location at Coldstream Station and a further report will come back to a future meeting of Council

Coldstream Coffee House

Will be offering three dates for the public to come and hear live music at the Coldstream Community Hall: November 16, 2024, January 18, 2025 and February 15, 2025. Watch for announcements closer to the dates for more details.

Infrastructure Services June 2024 Report

For information on the current status of capital projects in the District of Coldstream, please click the link for more details: June 2024 Capital Project Updates

CANCELLED – July 2, 2024 Committee of the Whole meeting