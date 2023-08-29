Night Market at Coldstream Station

Council gave authorization to Soleil J Events to hold a Night Market at Coldstream Station, to be held once per month from June – September 2025. The authorization includes an exemption for Amplified Sound.

Policy PLD 36 Amendment, Vending Restrictions During a Market

Council approved an amendment to Mobile Businesses and Farmers’ Markets on District Property Policy PLD36. The policy is amended to the restrict access to mobile vendors at market locations during market times.

Building Report for the Month of December 2024

· Report from the Building Clerk dated March 10, 2025