The District of Coldstream is hosting an Open House on Thursday, February 20, 2025 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Council and staff would like to hear from you about the District’s Active Transportation Network Plan and the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood Area plan.

District staff and consultants will be available to present information about the Active Transportation Network plan and share some of the ideas that Council has received to-date regarding the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood. The public will have an opportunity to add or share their own thoughts and vision for the future. Transportation, beach access, dog beaches and parking are just some of topics and ideas that have been brought forward, but there may be many more and we want to hear from you.

The District’s FireSmart Coordinator will also be on hand to provide information about the FireSmart Program and can share tips for FireSmarting your property.

If you are not able to attend this opportunity, written submissions can be made by email to: info@coldstream.ca or by mail or delivery addressed to: "Open House", 9901 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream, BC V1B 1L6

The District says it hopes to see you at the Coldstream Community Hall, 9909 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream on February 20, 2025.