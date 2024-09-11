Update (2PM)
Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden is once again open after a late morning collision.
Drivers are told to expect delays and the next update from Drive BC is expected around 3pm
__________________
ORIGINAL
A portion of the trans canada highway is closed after a collision between Golden and Rogers pass.
Drive BC says a Vehicle incident between Glacier National Park East Boundary and Donald Road occured late this morning, closing the highway with no detour available.
There is no estimated time of re-opening and the next update from Drive BC is expected at 2pm.