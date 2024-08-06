On August 3, 2024 at approximately 8:15 a.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to a single vehicle in the ditch on Pelmewash Parkway at Cornwall Rd. A silver SUV travelling southbound pm Pelmewash Parkway went off road with two occupants. One occupant has sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other is considered in critical condition.

Traffic is currently at single lane alternating and is expected to be fully re-opened once RCMP analysts have completed their assessments.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-762-2288 and reference police file number 2024-44402.