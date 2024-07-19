On July 18, 2024, at 10:40 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision which had occurred near Emerald Lake Road, and the Trans Canada Highway.

Initial investigation showed that a sport-utility-vehicle was rear-ended by a car as they were attempting to turn left off the highway.

Passengers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious, but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP 250-344-2221.