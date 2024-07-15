Kelowna RCMP are investigating a collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Commonwealth Rd that occurred July 14, 2024 at approximately 2:15 p.m., involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The individual from the motorcycle has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV is currently under investigation for a criminal offence, no other details will be released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dash camera video is asked to phone the RCMP and reference police file number 2024-39634.