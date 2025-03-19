This summer, organizations that build and maintain trails across the Columbia Basin will hire seasonal workers, creating short-term jobs for residents who are unemployed or underemployed.

With support from Columbia Basin Trust, these workers will gain hands-on experience in trail building, carpentry and chainsaw operations—while improving trails for hikers, bikers, skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

“One of the many strengths of these projects is that they provide Basin residents with hands-on work experience while supporting the stewardship of recreational assets,” said Hannah Holden, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits. “We’re pleased to help organizations create employment opportunities that develop skills and enhance outdoor spaces that support active, healthy lifestyles.”

Since 2018, the Trust has invested $5.6 million to support Basin trails and the organizations that maintain them. This year, nearly $390,000 will be provided to 19 recreation organizations, creating 54 positions that offer work experience and skill-building for Basin residents.

Here are some of the organizations benefiting from this support. To see the full list of projects, click here.

Revelstoke Nordic Club

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club will hire three workers to enhance trails and adapt to shifting outdoor conditions. Crews will clear excess vegetation that poses risks in winter and refurbish trail surfaces to ensure they remain accessible and safe, even with less snow coverage.

“By hiring a trail crew, we can keep trails in great shape despite changing climate conditions,” said Daryl Ross, General Manager, Revelstoke Nordic Club. “Clearing vegetation and improving drainage helps us open earlier and extend the season, while also providing local residents with valuable work experience.”