Columbia Basin Trust continues to value the voices of Columbia Basin residents in shaping its work. To further this commitment, the Trust is introducing four new task forces and inviting Basin residents to apply.

“Since our inception, the people of this region have played a vital role in shaping the Trust and how we deliver benefits to the Basin,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we implement the renewed Columbia Basin Management Plan, we remain committed to engaging with the region and are seeking strategic insights and recommendations to help guide our efforts.”

The task forces will focus on four key areas:

Clean Energy : Exploring energy solutions, including generation, transmission and energy demand.

: Exploring energy solutions, including generation, transmission and energy demand. Local Food : Increasing access to affordable, healthy and locally grown food while supporting the climate resilience of food production.

: Increasing access to affordable, healthy and locally grown food while supporting the climate resilience of food production. Water : Supporting efforts to manage water quantity and quality.

: Supporting efforts to manage water quantity and quality. Housing: Partnering to develop and maintain housing for low- and moderate-income households.

The Trust is looking for enthusiastic, dedicated individuals with relevant experience to apply to join these task forces. It encourages diverse perspectives, including those from First Nation and Métis Peoples in the Basin. Submit your Expression of Interest by February 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. MT. Learn more at ourtrust.org/taskforces.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.