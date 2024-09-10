Over the past year, Columbia Basin Trust has worked with residents across the Basin to deliver $80.8 million in direct benefits to communities. Of this, $53.1 million was distributed through 64 programs and initiatives, all aimed at fostering social, economic and environmental well-being now, and for future generations.

As outlined in its 2023/24 Annual Service Plan Report, the Trust’s contributions included $6.2 million in capital investments in broadband infrastructure and economic programs, $13 million in new business loans and $8.5 million in new real estate investments.

“This past year has been challenging for a number of reasons,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “However, working closely with the incredible people of the Basin, we have continued to see amazing achievements across our region. On behalf of the Trust Board and staff, I want to express sincere gratitude for your dedication and hard work, and we look forward to the years ahead.”

Despite operational challenges at the Arrow Lakes Generating Station in Castlegar due to a major equipment failure, the Trust’s revenues surpassed expectations, totaling nearly $96 million. This strong financial performance was driven by the ongoing success of its investment portfolio, including its hydropower assets co-owned with Columbia Power Corporation.

In 2023/24, the Trust partnered with First Nations, local governments, non-profits, businesses and others to support over 2,800 projects addressing key priorities identified in the 2020-2023 Columbia Basin Management Plan (CBMP), including housing, high-speed connectivity, ecosystem enhancement, local food production, climate resilience, business renewal, and collaboration with Indigenous Peoples.

This year also marked the completion of the Trust’s extensive Our Trust, Our Future CBMP renewal process. Through virtual meetings, 23 in-person community open houses and three symposia, Basin residents helped shape the new CBMP 2024-2034, which launched in February.

Residents are invited to attend the Trust’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) to reflect on the year’s accomplishments and meet with Trust leadership. Board Chair Jocelyn Carver and President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff will lead the session, reviewing highlights and discussing future plans.

The AGM will take place online and in person in Ɂaq̓am at St. Eugene Resort on September 26, 2024, from 3 to 4 p.m. PT / 4 to 5 p.m. MT. Learn more at ourtrust.org/agm.

The 2023/24 Annual Service Plan Report is available at ourtrust.org/annualreport, and the latest issue of Our Trust magazine, showcasing stories of the people and places of the Columbia Basin, can be read online at ourtrust.org/magazine.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.