The OCCA Communities Association and the City of Kelowna proudly hosted the relocation ceremony for the Chinese Canadian Pioneers Commemorative Signage on March 24, 2025, at Kelowna City Park, honouring the history, contributions, and resilience of the Chinese Canadian community in the Okanagan.

The ceremony commenced with a traditional Lion Dance performance, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. Attendees, including community leaders, descendants of Chinese pioneers, and representatives from supporting organizations, gathered to honour the significance of this relocation.

Fei Liu, Executive Director of OCCA, delivered opening remarks emphasizing the importance of preserving and sharing the stories of Chinese pioneers who contributed to the region’s development despite historical discrimination.

“We are not just moving a sign today,” Liu stated. “We are reaffirming our commitment to honouring our ancestors’ resilience and ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations.”

The event included speeches from descendants and key contributors, including Tun Wong, David Jones, Adrian Marr, Shui Lee, and Arthur Lo, who shared their personal connections to Kelowna’s Chinese heritage. Remarks from the project’s funders and partners were shared by Dr. Joanne Taylor, Cultural Advisor for the City of Kelowna, Jillian Povarchook, Executive Director of the Kelowna Museums Society, and Lisa Watson on behalf of Kristine Bugayong, the Executive Director of the Central Okanagan Foundation. Each speaker provided valuable insights into the significance of the relocation and the lasting impact of the Chinese Canadian community in Kelowna. “I believe OCCA is making very positive changes in our shared community, particularly in supporting marginalized groups in overcoming systemic barriers” Taylor said. “And this is one of the opportunities that our organizations were able to work on in our mutual support of the relocation of the Chinese Canadian Pioneers Commemorative Signage in its intended permanent home”.

The relocation of the commemorative signage follows years of dedication from OCCA and the local Chinese Canadian community. Since its initial installation in 2017, the signage has served as an educational tool, raising awareness of the challenges faced by early Chinese immigrants and their invaluable contributions to Kelowna’s growth. This move ensures its continued visibility and accessibility.

Following the formal proceedings, guests visited the Kelowna Chinese History Display at City Hall before attending a dinner for descendants and contributors.

Discover the Chinese History Display at Kelowna City Hall, Photo Credit: Keligraphic Studios

This relocation marks a new chapter in OCCA’s ongoing efforts to celebrate diversity and advocate for historical recognition. The association extends its gratitude to the City of Kelowna, Central Okanagan Foundation, Kelowna Museums Society, and all individuals who contributed to making this event a success.