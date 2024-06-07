Community members are invited to come out to Gyro Park on Saturday, June 15 between 9 am and 11 am to see the results and share their comments.

Launched last year, the CommuniTREE Plan project introduced residents to Penticton’s urban forest and identified where we need to build up our tree canopy. Now, the plan has been drafted to help us reach the recommended canopy targets for the expansion and maintenance of our urban forest over the next 20 years.

“The plan outlines four different scenarios, including a recommended scenario to show how canopy cover will likely change over the next 20 years in Penticton,” said Ysabel Contreras, Parks Planning and Capital Projects Coordinator with the City. “Nine big moves have been identified to summarize the Action Plan and guide the development for each scenario. We’re inviting the community to join us and learn more about these big moves, review the scenarios, and share their comments about whether the draft plan aligns with what they envision as a framework for the City’s first Urban Forest Management Plan.

A City arborist will be on site to answer to answer questions about local trees. If you would like to consult them about your tree health concerns, we encourage you to bring a picture.

The detailed plan is ready for review at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca Comments will be collected through to Friday, June 28.