Since 1975, CFNO has helped shape a stronger, more compassionate North Okanagan by connecting donors to the causes that matter most in their community.

The Community Foundation’s roots trace back to a $500 donation from Horace Galbraith—an act of vision that planted the seeds for what has become a multimillion-dollar force for good. Today, that legacy lives on through thousands of grants and dozens of family and agency funds supporting everything from children’s development to environmental preservation.

"As we reflect on 50 years of community building, we’re inspired by the generosity and foresight of donors who gave not for recognition, but to help generations they might never meet," says Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of CFNO.

Among those continuing this legacy is George Galbraith, nephew of the Community Foundation’s original donor. George has established four endowment funds and a Flex Fund with CFNO and has offered matching incentives to encourage charities to create their own funds for long-term sustainability. His sons, Ian and Kyle, are now actively involved, exemplifying how generosity can become a family tradition.

To mark the 50th anniversary, CFNO is launching a “Share Your Story” campaign. Community members are invited to visit www.cfno.org/50years to share how the Community Foundation North Okanagan has touched their lives—whether through grants, partnerships, or volunteer efforts.

“Family philanthropy is alive and well in the North Okanagan,” Hammond adds. “These stories remind us that the spirit of giving is one of our community’s greatest strengths.”

A full year of anniversary events and initiatives is planned to celebrate past achievements and inspire future impact. CFNO remains committed to building belonging, equity, and innovative solutions for community challenges.

For more information about CFNO’s 50th anniversary celebrations or to learn how you can get involved, please visit www.cfno.org/50years.