We all know enjoying nature is a vital part of appreciating life in the Okanagan. This is especially true in Lake Country, where trail projects are often led by the volunteer trail stewards from Walk Around Lake Country.

Better known by its acronym, WALC is a small community service organization that has been working collaboratively to develop and promote walking and hiking trails in and around the District since 1999. The most recent capital project was completed this summer (2024) at Pollard Pond in Trethewey Park in The Lakes neighbourhood. The new trail, with better sight lines, an improved loop at the north side of the pond, ramps to the dock, and a more durable trail, is already attracting a lot of attention.

The project, valued at over $23,000, was funded by a $10,250 grant from the Rotary Club of Lake Country and BC Gaming, supplemented by WALC funds and the District’s donation of in-kind services and supplies. The project was carried out under the management of WALC chairperson, Dev Fraser, of Lake Country, working alongside District staff.