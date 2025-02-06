Site preparation work is underway this month on the project that was announced by the Province in July of 2024 and full construction will begin soon, with the new facility bringing on-campus housing to OC’s Penticton campus for the first time.

“Students have shared with me that secure and affordable on-campus housing helps them get the most out of their post-secondary experience,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “This is the first student housing building on OC’s Penticton campus, and I’m excited for students to make their home there in 2026. This project is part of our government’s commitment to build 12,000 student housing units, with more than 10,770 student beds already built or underway.”

The new Penticton campus housing facility will provide a place to live for 101 students in 89 units, the majority of which are single bedroom units, as well as some double and quad-unit rooms. Each unit includes a kitchen and a private bedroom.

“The construction of the new Penticton Campus demonstrates the Province's ongoing commitment to expanding student housing throughout the province” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Once built, this new housing facility will provide students with access to affordable, on-campus housing to help ensure that all students have the support they need to thrive and learn."

The 4,467 square-metre facility will be constructed using mass-timber elements while meeting Step 4 of the B.C. Energy Step Code. Updated landscaping and modern design will provide a warm and welcome environment for learners, allowing them to focus on their studies and build relationships in the OC community.

The total project cost is $24 million with the provincial government providing $23.5 million, and Okanagan College the remaining $500,000. The project is expected to be complete and ready for students in fall 2026.

“We are very excited to be able to add new campus housing at our Penticton campus,” said OC President Neil Fassina. “This building will make it easier for people to attend OC at a time when college credentials and the training we offer is incredibly valuable. Whether students are in a health care program, working in the beverage industry and taking science or business courses with us, or learning a skilled trade – we are doing everything we can to support them as they pursue careers across a wide range of sectors.”

Flexibility to support shorter-stay students is a part of OC’s approach to offering campus housing, said Fassina. While students studying Arts, Business and Science & Technology often require housing for the traditional September to May school year, there will be options for individuals in programs that don’t follow the same calendar, including several offered in Trades and Health, which operate year-round.

Since September, Okanagan College has celebrated the opening of new student housing buildings in Kelowna (216 beds), Vernon (100 beds) and Salmon Arm (60 beds). With the Penticton project, each OC campus will now have on-site accommodation for learners.

Expanding access to student housing is part of the Homes for People action plan, which commits more than $2 billion toward developing 12,000 student beds on campuses throughout the province. To date, 10,770 student beds are complete or underway. This investment in student housing will help students access post-secondary education and will further ease pressure on the local rental markets.