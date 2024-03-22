Residents and visitors will soon see an increase in activity on the future site of the Active Living Centre.

Starting as early as Monday, March 25, the public will notice site fencing erected around the construction area. This fencing will enclose the south end of the former Kin Race Track lands, located at 3501 43rd Avenue. See the aerial map of the construction area below.

Site preparation work is expected to begin in early April, setting the stage for subsequent construction activities.

Construction crews and equipment will be accessing the work site off 43rd Avenue. The City recognizes that construction activities may cause some inconvenience and every effort will be made to minimize disruptions to the community.

For people attending events at Kal Tire Place, the overflow gravel parking area at the south end of the Kin Race Track lands will be made available as much as possible. While construction activities may impact this area, every effort will be made to maximize the parking available.

For safety of the public, walkers and other users of the track area will be limited to the north end of the Kin Race Track lands. Walkers are asked to use the parking lot at Kal Tire Place - North.

The Active Living Centre represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community.

Connect with the ALC project team at an upcoming information session:

· Vernon Home Show at Kal Tire Place -South & Kal Tire Place - North Saturday, March. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, March. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and

· Chamber of Commerce Community Expo at Kal Tire Place - North Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.