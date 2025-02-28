With warmer weather finally arrived, construction is resuming on South Main Street to complete the final section of the Lake to Lake Route.

Beginning Monday, March 3, work will require closing the northbound lane between Yorkton Avenue and Green Avenue as crews work to prepare curbing and landscape bed preparation. Southbound traffic will not be impacted. Please see the detour map for further details.

The closure will be in effect from 7 am to 4 pm with regular traffic flow returning each evening and is anticipated to be in effect through to Friday, March 7.

As work continues in the area through to the end of May, intermittent road closures may be necessary. Notices related to extended closures will be shared as necessary. Drivers are reminded to plan ahead and allow extra travel time. Follow posted detour signs and obey traffic control personnel.

For the latest updates on this project, visit www.penticton.ca/lake-to-lake