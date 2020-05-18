Construction season is officially underway, with multiple projects in the works throughout the community, including water system upgrades, paving and roadwork, and other infrastructure improvements.

Residents should anticipate minor delays and traffic flow changes in the coming weeks and months, including along South Main Street, the neighbourhood surrounding Duncan Avenue Reservoir – including

Penticton Avenue and Kensington Street – plus other roadworks throughout the city.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and follow the instructions on posted signage or from traffic control personnel. Watch for cyclists or pedestrians.

For construction updates, visit penticton.ca/roadwork