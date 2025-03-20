Construction for the Sarson Road development is scheduled to begin on March 20, 2025.

The site will be an active construction zone with heavy equipment, such as dump trucks and excavators, working to shape roads and utility corridors. Importing and exporting of equipment and aggregate materials will be via Selkirk Drive to Aberdeen Road or via Sarson Road to Middleton Way.

Traffic Management personnel may periodically be onsite to facilitate safe movement of machinery. Please obey all site signage and traffic control personnel.

The site contact is Boston Earthworks – 250-273-8000. Construction is anticipated to be complete by mid-October, 2025.