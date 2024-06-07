The City of West Kelowna is enhancing road safety and creating an active transportation corridor for our community along Shannon Lake Road. Beginning next week, crews are scheduled to begin on-road construction of a new multi-use pathway and complete road improvements, lighting, and stormwater upgrades along Shannon Lake Road between the Kinsmen Park lower soccer field and Swite Road. A roundabout will be constructed at the Asquith and Shannon Lake Road intersection. The $5.2 million project will be constructed in two sections and all work is anticipated to be complete in summer 2025. Partial funding of up to $500,000 is being provided under the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program. Thank you to the Government of British Columbia! Starting Monday, June 10, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Shannon Lake Road from the Kinsmen Park lower soccer field to Asquith Road, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the possibility of weekend work, if required. While this work is underway, motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 10 minutes to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area. Traffic pattern changes are necessary to allow crews to work as quickly as possible while ensuring public and crew safety. Motorists are advised to drive with caution, follow all posted speed limits and expect minor delays when travelling through the work area. This section of Shannon Lake Road will re-open evenings and weekends. All area businesses will remain open during construction. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction and cyclists are encouraged to dismount through the construction zone. Access for emergency vehicles, transit and school bus service will be maintained at all times. The contractor will coordinate local access for residents living within the work area to ensure continued access to their homes. Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.