The City of Penticton and CUPE 608 have reached agreement on a new three-year contract.

“I am very pleased with the progress of this year's bargaining sessions. I am truly proud to announce that both parties collaborated effectively to secure the best possible outcome for our members,” says CUPE 608 president Shelie Best.

The contract will run from January 1, 2024 until December 31, 2026.

Key components of the contract include:

General wage increases:

· January 1, 2024 – 4 per cent

· March 1, 2025 – 4 per cent

· January 1, 2026 – 3.25 per cent

Cost of living adjustment:

· July 1, 2024 – 4 per cent

The agreement also will see improvements to dental plan, sick leave, shift premiums, pay in lieu of benefits for casual/part-time employees and vacation leave improvements for new employees, as well as other improvements to collective agreement language.

"The City recognizes the important contributions made daily to ensure the residents of Penticton receive the highest level of service," says City manager Anthony Haddad. "We would like to thank both bargaining teams and all involved in the bargaining process. All parties were committed to an efficient, positive, and collaborative process.”