Sunday evening COSAR received a request from the Vernon RCMP to assist in locating and extracting two people that were stranded on Oyama Lake Forest Service Rd. COSAR responded with 7 members, a snowmobile and UTV.

Teams were dispatched into the field and located the couple within minutes. They had exactly what search teams hope for., the couple stayed with their vehicle which made for a straight forward extraction.

The pair was unhurt from their ordeal.

COSAR has seen an increase of people asking for assistance when travelling into the back country and getting stuck. COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich would like you to remember that if you plan to go into the back country at this time of year, carry ways to dig yourself out, have ways to start a fire if you can’t get out, bring food and water and most importantly, let someone know where you are going and when you plan to be back. That way if something unexpected happens, Search and Rescue teams will have a starting point for locating you.