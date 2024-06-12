As the demands of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) tasks continue to escalate, COSAR says it remains committed to enhancing the capabilities of their team.

In response to the heightened severity of rescue calls, COSAR has taken steps to bolster their medical expertise adding a physician and experienced flight nurse. Weekly medical training sessions for all members are also being implemented moving forward.

COSAR says they are able to add the physicians and training thanks to a donation from Bob and Bruce Callahan of Callahan Property Group.

Speaking on behalf of Callahan Property Group, Bruce says, “We are thrilled to provide the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue a 3-year commitment to further advance their efforts. As avid outdoor enthusiast, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue mandate resonates with us. Our backcountry is beautiful and vast and to be shared with our community and visitors alike. It is reassuring that the Okanagan has a capable and skilled team in place to assist when help is needed.”

Callahan Property Group has pledged $75,000 over the next three years to aid COSAR in its mission. Their initial contribution of $25,000 has been

allocated towards advanced medical training, procurement of medical supplies, and acquisition of essential equipment.

COSAR president Brad Trites, emphasized the significance of the contribution.

"Financial support from the community is essential in helping our team provide the necessary resources to our subjects.” he said, adding, "With the unwavering support of partners like Callahan Property Group, we are better equipped than ever to fulfill our mission of serving the community in times of need. The funding provided by Bob, Bruce and rest of the team at Callahan Property Group will have a significant positive impact on our subjects."

For more information about Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and opportunities visit cosar.ca