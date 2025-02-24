Last night (February 23, 2025) Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was tasked to locate and rescue two backcountry skiers in the Big White area, the third such task this month.

The first two were ultimately completed by the Big White Ski Patrol, but last nights task required the Ski Patrol as well as COSAR snowmobile and backcountry teams.

Six members snowmobiled into the Moonlight Bowl area and three members then skinned three kilometres through dense forest to the subjects, who were stuck in deep snow and suffering from hypothermia.

COSAR warmed them, provided them with snowshoes and walked them back to the sleds to return to base by 3:40 a.m. this morning (February 24, 2025).

COSAR would like to remind skiers interested in exploring the backcountry to carry all the proper gear and if they don't know the area, be prepared to spend the night.

For more information on the 3 Ts go to adventuresmart.ca