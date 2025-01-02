Last year marked the second-busiest year in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s (COSAR) 70-year history, with 91 tasks recorded.

The largest and most complex operation of the year was the eight-day search for 79-year-old Alan Francescutti in the Dee Lake area. The effort involved search teams from the Southern Interior and West Kootenays, utilizing K9 units, ATVs, UTVs, drones, ground teams, kayaks, and the RCMP helicopter.

For the first time since 2020, COSAR was not called upon to issue fire- or flood-related evacuation alerts or orders.

In total, COSAR volunteers contributed 17,931 hours, including:

• 3,821 hours on rescue tasks,

• 6,875 hours at 57 community events, and

• 7,235 hours across 131 training sessions.

Of the 91 search and rescue calls, notable statistics include:

• Seven mutual aid tasks,

• 10 lake rescues,

• 15 dementia-related searches,

• 13 snow-related rescues, and

• 21 tasks involving the K9 team.

The RCMP requested COSAR’s assistance 73 times, while BC Ambulance Services required support on 18 occasions, including two body recoveries on Goats Peak Trail in West Kelowna.

Search manager Duane emphasized the importance of calling for help early: “For cases involving dementia, autism, or despondency, the sooner we get involved, the better the outcome. Remember, we don’t charge for rescues, and we’re available 24/7, year-round.”

COSAR currently has 55 general search and rescue (GSAR) members and three support members, with 17 operational members in training for 2025.

Efforts are ongoing to secure a new facility, with discussions continuing between the City of Kelowna, the regional district, and COSAR volunteers.

The organization’s busiest year on record remains 2022, with 107 tasks completed.