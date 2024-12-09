At its December 9, Committee of the Whole meeting, Council received its second progress update on the construction of the Active Living Centre (ALC).

Doug Ross, the ALC Manager, Project Program, provided details on what has been accomplished so far, and what’s planned for the next quarter.

The project is being delivered under the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) method, ensuring that the project does not exceed the maximum allowable cost of $135,941,009 and with the goal of completion by the fall of 2026.

To date, construction is proceeding on schedule and thanks to early savings identified during the design and procurement phases, the overall project is tracking below the approved budget.

With those savings, the project team has been able to add items that had been on their wish list including, indirect lighting in the 50m pool and leisure pool areas, upgrading to a battery-operated version of the WOW WaveBall and upgrading the security camera system.

Project Progress to Date

A significant milestone was achieved in October 2024, with the approval of six pool construction permits from Interior Health—one for each of the six bodies of water.

In the past three months, the concrete foundations for the 50m pool area, leisure pool, and other key areas have been poured and are nearing completion. The team has also completed the concrete stair towers and has started work on the concrete elevator shaft foundations.

Perimeter footings and foundation walls for the leisure pool area are underway, and the slab for the 25m teaching pool has been poured. Concrete walls for the 25m pool and footings for the change rooms are also progressing.

Plans for the Next Quarter

Architecturally, the next quarter will focus on completing the interior design, including floor finishes, paint, and specialized elements. The team will also continue advancing design features that align with Council’s goal of reflecting the syilx culture in the facility.

In addition, the coordination of all building systems will be finalized using a detailed 3D model, ensuring seamless integration between architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical systems.

Fabrication for the building’s superstructure is complete, and mass timber and structural steel will be arriving on site in mid-December. In order to optimize crane time, the mass timber and structural steel will now both be erected in January.

The team has reviewed tenders for key parts of the building, including cladding, roofing, and insulation, with contracts expected to be awarded soon.

Installation of piping for some of the pools will take place while the roof structure for the 50m pool is occurring and foundation crews will be transitioning from the change room areas to the gymnasium and lobby areas by the end of the quarter.

Public Engagement

Public feedback has been enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive. The project team has engaged with the community through events such as a booth at the Fall Home Show and a session with the OKIB community, facilitated by Your syilx Sisters, to gather input on design elements that reflect the syilx culture.

Suggested design elements include incorporating themes of water, land, and sky, using syilx captikʷł characters in the leisure pool, featuring nsyilxcen language in signage, and including indigenous plantings in the landscape plan. Next steps involve incorporating these elements into the design and forming an nsyilxcen language committee with representation from members of the OKIB community.

The team is also collaborating with Alexis Park Elementary School and the OKIB Cultural Immersion School on an initiative for students to paint panels for the construction fencing along 43rd Avenue.

Sponsorship & Naming Rights

Sponsorship and naming rights opportunities for the Active Living Centre are now available. Businesses, organizations, or individuals interested in supporting the project through sponsorship can review options through the Active Living Centre Sponsorship Opportunities brochure, available on the project website vernonalc.ca.

The public can keep track of daily construction progress on a construction camera, located on the project’s website, vernonalc.ca. Updates will also be available on the City’s website at vernon.ca/news.

The ALC project team will provide quarterly updates to Council on the progress of the construction project. The next quarterly update to Council is expected in April 2025.