The Penticton Indian Band have now completed the election process for the 8 positions of Councillor.
The polls closed at 8:00pm on December 7, 2024 and the vote count was carried out for eight (8) candidates vying for the next four-year term (2024-2028).
The election results were as follows:
Timmothy Lezard - 189
Joseph Pierre - 172
Dolly Kruger - 170
Lesley Gabriel - 155
Suzanne Johnson - 152
Clint Gabriel - 151
Charlene Roberds - 149
Kathy Pierre - 146
Spoiled Ballots 11
Total Votes = 315
The successful incumbents and newly elected councillors will begin their duties immediately and will hold their first introductory and welcoming of the new Council members at the next regularly scheduled Chief and Council meeting on December 17th, 2024. The newly elected Chief and Council members will be officially sworn in at a ceremony to be held on December 14, 2024.