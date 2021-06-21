The Penticton Indian Band have now completed the election process for the 8 positions of Councillor.

The polls closed at 8:00pm on December 7, 2024 and the vote count was carried out for eight (8) candidates vying for the next four-year term (2024-2028).

The election results were as follows:

Timmothy Lezard - 189

Joseph Pierre - 172

Dolly Kruger - 170

Lesley Gabriel - 155

Suzanne Johnson - 152

Clint Gabriel - 151

Charlene Roberds - 149

Kathy Pierre - 146

Spoiled Ballots 11

Total Votes = 315

The successful incumbents and newly elected councillors will begin their duties immediately and will hold their first introductory and welcoming of the new Council members at the next regularly scheduled Chief and Council meeting on December 17th, 2024. The newly elected Chief and Council members will be officially sworn in at a ceremony to be held on December 14, 2024.