The countdown has begun for IRONMAN Canada’s final event in Penticton, set to attract thousands of athletes plus supporters to the city starting next week.

“Penticton is the birthplace of IRONMAN Canada and will forever be etched in the memories of the athletes who have competed here over the decades. Yes, our scenery is spectacular, but it’s our community members who make the race so memorable, including the thousands of volunteers and the thousands more who line the streets to cheer on the athletes,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“Let’s get out there and show the world once again why Penticton has earned its place as being a bucket-list destination for athletes around the world.”

Road closures & tips

Be aware that road closures will cause significant delays on race day – Sunday, Aug. 25 – including along Main Street, Skaha Lake Road and Lakeshore Drive. In addition, there will be road closures downtown on Saturday, Aug. 24 for the IRONKIDS fun run.

On Aug. 25, drivers are recommended to use Channel Parkway or Government Street wherever possible and to avoid crossing Main Street. If it’s necessary to cross, the best time to do so will be between 10-11:30 a.m. This information has been mailed to every household throughout Penticton and should be arriving in mailboxes this week. For maps and more traffic information, visit penticton.ca/ironman.

Free entertainment

There will be many opportunities to soak up the energy of this high-profile event. Residents are invited to visit the IRONMAN Village, or to kick back in the IRONMAN Entertainment Garden at Gyro Park, which will have live DJs and a beverage garden, open to all ages.

IRONMAN Canada is also seeking volunteers for many positions taking place throughout the week, including the two race events on the weekend. To sign up, visit ironman.com/im-canada.

Pick up your free fan kit

Penticton is renowned for showing its community support, with thousands of people lining the street, waving signs and cheering on the athletes. Pick up your free fan kit at the Penticton Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Aug. 17 or Aug. 24. This includes street chalk to write your messages of support along the race routes, as well as blank signs to fill out and wave on the day.

Where to get more information

All City information, including road closure charts and maps, is posted at penticton.ca/ironman. For event details, visit the IRONMAN Canada website at ironman.com/im-canada. Note that the City’s call centre will be open on Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. to answer traffic-related questions (250-490-2345).