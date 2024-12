Hunter Arntsen was stellar in goal for the Coyotes, making 54 saves against the Centennials. Russell Weatherhead scored the winner early into the second period with his sixth goal, while Mason Rudolph and Spencer Fleck each collected two assists for the Coyotes. Rhett Serfas scored (3) for the Centennials, and Andrew Krakora made 32 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18365