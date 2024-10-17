Montreal product Luca Pileggi and Mason Rudolph teamed up for the Osoyoos Coyotes to hand the Princeton Posse their first loss of the season - 7-1-0-1.

The Coyotes rookies each scored a goal and an assist - their first junior A goals - with Pileggi’s being the winner to improve the Coyotes to 4-4-0. He gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead at 8:19 of the third period. Hunter Arntsen made 34 saves for the Coyotes, while Gibson Horne, named the KIJHL’s Top Goalie this week, earned the Posse game star with a 25-save effort. Jeffrey Stewart and Brennan Watterson scored for the Posse.