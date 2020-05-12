It’s become an annual tradition - the people who spend the year protecting Penticton ask for our help in supporting those in need at Christmas

“This will be the third year we’ve done Cram the Cruiser and the response has been overwhelming ,” says Bylaw Services officer Travis Mills. “Throughout the year, we see first-hand the struggles that many people are experiencing and this year has been a tough one for many. The goal of Cram the Cruiser is to make the season a little brighter. We are hoping to raise more than 1,000 pounds of food donations for the community.”

Members of the Penticton RCMP and Community Policing, Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Bylaw Department, Penticton Search and Rescue, Canada Border Services Agency, and BC Corrections will all take part in Cram the Cruiser on December 13 at the Real Canadian Superstore. All donations collected will be going to the local Salvation Army Food Bank.

The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will collect non-perishable food donations and toys. The Salvation Army says the most needed items include: crackers, soup, cereal, pasta, toiletries, Kraft Dinner, canned vegetables, canned proteins and, of course, financial donations.