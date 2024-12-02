The Lake Country RCMP, in partnership with the Lake Country Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Citizens on Patrol, invites the community to join them for their annual Cram the Cruiser event. This year’s toy drive will take place at the Santa Workshop, located at George Elliot Secondary School, on Saturday, December 7, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Since its inception in 2012, the Cram the Cruiser initiative has raised over $50,000 in cash and cheques and collected more than 14,500 pounds of donated items. Let’s keep the spirit of giving alive by bringing unwrapped toys and non-perishable food donations to help local families in need.

Event Details:

• What: Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive

• When: Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

• Where: George Elliot Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country

Additional Drop-Off Locations:

For those unable to attend, donations of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food, and monetary contributions can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Lake Country RCMP Detachment: 3231 Berry Rd

• Royal LePage Realty: 10058 Hwy 97, Lake Country

• Donations accepted until Monday, December 9, 2024

“This is an excellent example of the community spirit and dedication our officers and their families show in the communities they serve,” says Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, Media Relations Officer for the Lake Country Detachment.

Let’s come together to make this holiday season brighter for families in need. We look forward to seeing you there!